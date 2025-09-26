Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $103.42, demonstrating a +1.28% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.59% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 5.46% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.72%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Citigroup in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 14, 2025. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.9 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.98 billion, up 3.26% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.6 per share and a revenue of $84.88 billion, signifying shifts of +27.73% and +4.61%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.46% higher. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.08.

We can additionally observe that C currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.88. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.65 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, positioning it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

