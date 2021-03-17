Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $73.60, moving +0.37% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 16.64% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.91% in that time.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 86.79%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.03 billion, down 13.01% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $69.96 billion. These totals would mark changes of +38.11% and -5.84%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% higher. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.02 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.03, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

