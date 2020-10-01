Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $43.45, marking a +0.79% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.13%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.42%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 17.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.47, down 76.26% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.10 billion, down 7.91% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $74.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -57.52% and -0.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher within the past month. C is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.37, which means C is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.11 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

