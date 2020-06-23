Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $52.95, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2020. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 69.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.62 billion, down 6.08% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.05 per share and revenue of $73.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -59.76% and -1.31%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% lower within the past month. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, C is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.09. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

