Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $46.93 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.69% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 10.23% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 15, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.63, down 42.61% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.12 billion, up 3.69% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.83 per share and revenue of $73.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -32.64% and +4.03%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.25% lower. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.75 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.33 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 145, which puts it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

