Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $52.80, moving +0.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 7.53% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.98 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 45.3%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.33 billion, down 5.17% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.29 per share and revenue of $72.58 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.11% and +2.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.78% lower. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.18. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.2, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

