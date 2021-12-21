Citigroup (C) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $59.38 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.89% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.78%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 13.07% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.63% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.87 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.66%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.26 billion, up 4.58% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $71.21 billion, which would represent changes of +115.16% and -4.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.56, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.24 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.