Citigroup (C) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Citigroup (C) reached $62.60, with a +1.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.38%.

Shares of the U.S. bank witnessed a loss of 1.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 15, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.21%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $19.91 billion, reflecting a 1.12% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.79 per share and revenue of $80.73 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.14% and +2.9%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.46% decrease. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.38.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.54 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

