Citigroup (C) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, Citigroup (C) was up +1.62% at $116.19. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Shares of the U.S. bank have appreciated by 0.12% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 0.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58%.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.59, indicating a 32.14% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $22.65 billion, reflecting a 4.88% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.27 per share and a revenue of $89.86 billion, indicating changes of +28.86% and +5.44%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% higher. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 13.64.

One should further note that C currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Financial - Investment Bank industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

