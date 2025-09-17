Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $101.76, demonstrating a +1.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 7.36% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 14, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.89, signifying a 25.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.92 billion, reflecting a 2.96% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.59 per share and a revenue of $84.81 billion, representing changes of +27.56% and +4.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.31% higher. Currently, Citigroup is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, which puts it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

