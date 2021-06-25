Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $71.55 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.32% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 9.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 0.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 14, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.96, up 292% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.79 billion, down 9.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.17 per share and revenue of $71.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +87.91% and -3.85%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.61% lower. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.66, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 113, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

