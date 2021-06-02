Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $79.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% gain on the day.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 4.29%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.98, up 296% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.79 billion, down 9.97% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $71.44 billion, which would represent changes of +88.93% and -3.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.75.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.52 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

