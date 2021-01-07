Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $66.02, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 10.69% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 3.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 15, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, down 32.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $16.51 billion, down 10.17% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.85% higher. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.53. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.95, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

