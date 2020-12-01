Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $55.47, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 30.47% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 14.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 10.9% in that time.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 34.74%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.43 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $74.23 billion, which would represent changes of -44.33% and -0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, C currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.77, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

