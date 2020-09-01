Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $51.20, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 1.45% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 4.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $0.80 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 59.6%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.24 billion, down 7.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.22 per share and revenue of $74.50 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.52% and +0.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.16.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.26 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

