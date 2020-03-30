Citigroup (C) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $44.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.35%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 3.62%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 32.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 21.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 14.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2020. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $2.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.16%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.27 billion, up 3.75% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.23 per share and revenue of $74.34 billion, which would represent changes of +8.58% and +0.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.13% lower within the past month. C currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.91, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.51 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

