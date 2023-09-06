Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $41.37, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.7% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 8.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 13, 2023. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.36 billion, up 4.58% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.03 per share and revenue of $79.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.19% and +5.05%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.17% lower. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.86. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.59.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 1.54 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.5 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

