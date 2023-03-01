Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $51.50, moving +1.6% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.47% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 2.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 2.63%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.53%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.68, down 16.83% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.82 billion, up 3.3% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $78.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.46% and +3.86%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower within the past month. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.53. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.72.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 1.71 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

