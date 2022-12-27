Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $44.39, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.67%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 6.29% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, down 12.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.94 billion, up 5.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $75.15 billion, which would represent changes of -29.98% and +5.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.12% higher. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 1.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

