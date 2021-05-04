Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $72.33, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%.

In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 298%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.81 billion, down 9.92% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.23 per share and revenue of $71.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +89.14% and -3.78%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 22.23% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, C is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.4.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

