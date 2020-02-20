Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $78.19, marking a +0.18% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 2.56% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.91% in that time.

C will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2020. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $2.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.97%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.20 billion, up 3.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.66 per share and revenue of $75.68 billion, which would represent changes of +14.25% and +1.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, C is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.01. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.37.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 30, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

