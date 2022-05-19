Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $49.78, marking a +0.93% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 7.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 10.03%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.53%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.62 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.96%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.03 billion, up 3.19% from the prior-year quarter.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.02 per share and revenue of $73.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -30.77% and +3.52%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.02. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.39.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

