Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $54.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.13% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.74% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 19.35% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 6.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.39 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $72.66 billion, which would represent changes of -29.19% and +2.38%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.1% lower. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.07, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.55 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 115, which puts it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.