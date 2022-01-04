Citigroup (C) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $63.59, moving +0.78% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.06% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 0.93% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.76% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, down 11.11% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.11 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% lower. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.13.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.