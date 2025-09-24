Citigroup (C) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $101.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.37%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.34%.

The stock of U.S. bank has risen by 7.61% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 1.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 14, 2025. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.96 billion, up 3.19% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.59 per share and revenue of $85.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.56% and +5.13%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.31% higher. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.56. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.33 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.89. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

