Citigroup (C) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $87.60, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.79% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.94%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 13.37% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.67, reflecting a 9.87% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.93 billion, reflecting a 3.92% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $83.95 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.19% and +3.47%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.39.

Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.37.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research has been committed to providing investors with tools and independent research since 1978. For more than a quarter century, the Zacks Rank stock-rating system has more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +24.08% per year. (These returns cover a period from January 1, 1988 through May 6, 2024.)

