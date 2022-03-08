Citigroup (C) Eyes Commercial Bank Expansion With Hirings

Advancing with its expansion strategies outlined at its investor day, Citigroup Inc. C has announced that it would plan to hire 900 people in its Citi Commercial Bank (“CCB”), including more than 400 commercial bankers, in the next three years as the business aims rapid growth momentum.

Particularly, the big bank aims to increase headcount in developed markets and large emerging markets, with the bulk of the hires to be concentrated in the United States, China, Brazil, India and countries in Western Europe, which are well-positioned to see a ramp-up in business activity.

Through investment in talent and leveraging its existing institutional infrastructure, the Commercial Bank strives to achieve scale. The business will deliver Citigroup’s wide array of institutional products and solutions to cater to mid-size corporates expanding operations.

With the increasing need for sophisticated banking solutions, accelerating global growth and digital capabilities, Citigroup will capitalize on this trend by leveraging its global connectivity and institutional expertise in working capital management and strategic capital market operations.

Management noted, “CCB is the ideal banking partner for our clients as they seek Citi’s. We can offer our mid-sized clients the suite of capabilities used by the largest companies in the world customized to their needs and scale of operations”.

In addition to foraying into new markets and expanding digital capabilities, the Commercial Bank strengthens its expertise in emerging, high-growth disruptor sectors by recruiting industry-expert senior bankers, and enhancing training and development for existing bankers.

While geographic expansion, digitalization and hiring efforts will likely increase its investment spend, thereby, inflating expenses, the move will offer significant revenue opportunities.

The expansion moves come at a time when the company has been repositioning its consumer operations to focus on global wealth centers, payments and lending and a targeted retail presence in the United States.

In January 2022, the company revealed plans to exit the consumer, small business and middle-market banking operations in Mexico. This is in addition to its major strategic action announced in April 2021, whereby the global consumer banking segment will exit 13 markets across Asia and EMEA, including Australia, Bahrain, China, India, Indonesia and Korea. Since then, the company has signed deals to sell seven consumer businesses in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan.

It also plans to gradually wind down its consumer banking business in South Korea. Such exits will free up capital and help the company pursue investments in wealth management operations in Singapore, Hong Kong, the UAE and London to stoke growth. Citigroup anticipates the release of $12 billion (in aggregate) of allocated tangible common equity over time from such market exits. These efforts will likely help augment its profitability and efficiency over the long term.

