Citigroup (C) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Citigroup (C) closed at $76.13 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.54% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.02%.

Shares of the U.S. bank witnessed a gain of 19.72% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 10.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.71, signifying a 12.5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.79 billion, showing a 3.23% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.32 per share and a revenue of $83.72 billion, representing changes of +23.03% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.2% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.41, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.25.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

