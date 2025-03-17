Citigroup (C) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $69.94, indicating a +1.69% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 18.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 4.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.69% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 15, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 16.46% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $21.18 billion, showing a 0.34% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.37 per share and revenue of $83.98 billion, indicating changes of +23.87% and +3.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% lower. Citigroup presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.82 of its industry.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

