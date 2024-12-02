Citigroup (C) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $71.39, indicating a +0.73% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 11.24% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 15, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.20, marking a 42.86% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.46 billion, up 11.57% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.85 per share and a revenue of $80.92 billion, representing changes of -3.15% and +3.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.32% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Citigroup is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.18 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, placing it within the top 20% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

