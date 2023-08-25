Citigroup (C) Enters Latin America FX Space, Invests in Rextie

Setting foot into Latin America's fintech space, Citigroup Inc. C recently made a strategic investment in Rextie, Peru’s leading fintech for foreign exchange (FX) platform. The investment was executed by Citigroup's Institutional Strategic Investments arm, which focuses on investing in cutting-edge fintech businesses around the world that are strategically aligned to C's institutional businesses.

The move indicates that fintech companies and banks can work together to bring new and innovative financial services to the region.

With this latest development, Rextie has becomes Latin America's first FX fintech company to receive capital investment from one of the world's largest banks. Rextie offers forex services digitally to 12,000 medium and small enterprises in Peru, and 170,000 individual clients. It also offers factoring and payment processing services to businesses.

Citigroup's advanced FX technology will be integrated into Rextie's currency exchange services. Moreover, Rextie's clients will benefit in terms of its automated services, real-time payments, greater liquidity and competitive rates through CitiFX pulse and Instant Payments.

David Gonzalez, regional head of corporate sales and solutions for Latin America at Citigroup, stated, “This is a landmark transaction for Citi in Peru, our collaboration with Rextie shows the value-added opportunities that we can provide to fintechs. We are excited to deliver the power of our global FX network and tech solutions.”

Rextie expects to record more than $7 billion exchanged on its platform by year-end 2024 since the start of its operations in Peru. Amid this, the latest investment from Citigroup will likely help it achieve its target.

Mateu Batle, CEO and co-founder of Rextie, commented, "Going forward, Rextie will focus its efforts on attracting more small and medium-sized business, including customers involved in import and export activities. Also, we will accelerate our growth supported by our experience, the knowledge and specialized technologies that will be empowered by Citi."

Recently, Citigroup has simplified the banking process by introducing Relationship Tiers. This, along with retiring account packages, has enabled the enhancement of customer experience. New customers can immediately avail benefits of these services, while C will initiate the conversion of its existing customers to its simplified banking processes in 2024.

