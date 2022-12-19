Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $43.93, moving -0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 8.86% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.28, down 12.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.94 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.10 per share and revenue of $75.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.98% and +5.89%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Citigroup is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.71.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.21 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

