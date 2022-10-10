Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $41.60, marking a -1.4% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 16.74% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 7.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 14, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.56, down 27.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.47 billion, up 7.65% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.28 per share and revenue of $75.4 billion, which would represent changes of -28.21% and +6.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.44% lower. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.36, which means Citigroup is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that C has a PEG ratio of 0.6. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.14 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention. See them now >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.