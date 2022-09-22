Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $45.58, marking a -1.62% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 9.17% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.97% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 10.24% in that time.

Citigroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.55 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $75.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.61% and +6.31%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Citigroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Citigroup currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.31. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.93, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. C's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



Zacks Investment Research

