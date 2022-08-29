Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $49.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.82% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.65%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $1.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 25.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.55 billion, up 8.14% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.33 per share and revenue of $75.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.71% and +5.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.35% lower within the past month. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.8. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.18.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.31 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.





