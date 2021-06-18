Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $67.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.82% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 9.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.57%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 288%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.79 billion, down 9.97% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.16 per share and revenue of $71.44 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.7% and -3.85%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.33. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.