Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $77.28, marking a -0.96% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 8.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 296%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.79 billion, down 9.97% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.22 per share and revenue of $71.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of +88.93% and -3.85%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.56, which means C is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.