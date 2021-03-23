Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $70.91 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.46% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.12%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 9.83% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.74% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 15, 2021. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.98 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 86.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.03 billion, down 13.01% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.74 per share and revenue of $69.96 billion, which would represent changes of +38.11% and -5.84%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for C should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.09% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note C's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.68. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.55, so we one might conclude that C is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.98 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

