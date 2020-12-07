Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $58.13, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.19% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 36.1% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 14.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.68% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from C as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect C to post earnings of $1.24 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 34.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.43 billion, down 10.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.22 per share and revenue of $74.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -44.33% and -0.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for C. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. C is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, C is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.4.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Citigroup Inc. (C): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.