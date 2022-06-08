Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed the most recent trading day at $51.41, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.81%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had gained 6.87% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.03% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.61 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 43.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $17.97 billion, up 2.82% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.94 per share and revenue of $73.54 billion, which would represent changes of -31.56% and +3.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Citigroup is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Citigroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.98, so we one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Banks - Major Regional stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow C in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

