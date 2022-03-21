Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $56.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 10.59% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Citigroup as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Citigroup to post earnings of $1.89 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.39 billion, down 4.85% from the year-ago period.

C's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.18 per share and revenue of $72.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -29.19% and +2.38%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% lower within the past month. Citigroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Citigroup is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.84.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.64 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

