Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Citigroup (C) closed at $76.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.39% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.79%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.3%.

Shares of the U.S. bank witnessed a gain of 2.99% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 1.24%, and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Citigroup will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 15, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.7, indicating a 11.84% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.82 billion, up 3.38% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.3 per share and a revenue of $83.72 billion, representing changes of +22.69% and +3.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Citigroup. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.3% upward. Currently, Citigroup is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Citigroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.88.

Meanwhile, C's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.21 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

