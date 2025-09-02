Citigroup (C) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Citigroup (C) ended the recent trading session at $94.71, demonstrating a -1.93% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.69%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.82%.

The stock of U.S. bank has risen by 4.88% in the past month, leading the Finance sector's gain of 4.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Citigroup in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 14, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.86, up 23.18% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.81 billion, showing a 2.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $7.57 per share and a revenue of $84.51 billion, indicating changes of +27.23% and +4.15%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Citigroup is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.76. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.44 for its industry.

It's also important to note that C currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.58 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, finds itself in the top 7% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.