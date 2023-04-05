Citigroup (C) Declares $0.51 Dividend

Citigroup said on April 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $46.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.31%, the lowest has been 1.76%, and the highest has been 5.76%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.80 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.39 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.04% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Citigroup is $58.55. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 27.04% from its latest reported closing price of $46.09.

The projected annual revenue for Citigroup is $78,049MM, an increase of 10.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2591 funds or institutions reporting positions in Citigroup. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C is 0.48%, a decrease of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.27% to 1,547,480K shares. The put/call ratio of C is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Banking Fund Variable Annuity holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 14.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 9.17% over the last quarter.

CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT TRUST - Causeway Concentrated Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 45.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C by 67.59% over the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 864K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Epoch Investment Partners holds 634K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,011K shares, representing a decrease of 59.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in C by 69.63% over the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 95K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Citigroup Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Citigroup Inc. or citi is an American multinational investment bank and financial services corporation headquartered in New York City. The company was formed by the merger of banking giant Citicorp and financial conglomerate Travelers Group in 1998. Citigroup is the third largest banking institution in the United States; alongside JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Wells Fargo, it is one of the Big Four banking institutions of the United States. Citigroup is ranked 30th on the Fortune 500 as of 2019. Citigroup has over 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries. It has 204,000 employees.

