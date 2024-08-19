Citigroup (C) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Citigroup (C) closed the latest trading day at $62.03, indicating a +1.03% change from the previous session's end. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.97%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 5.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 0.47%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.40, reflecting a 7.89% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.92 billion, down 1.09% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.82 per share and a revenue of $80.67 billion, signifying shifts of -3.64% and +2.81%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.34% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Citigroup possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Citigroup is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.94, so one might conclude that Citigroup is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.