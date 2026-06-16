Citigroup (C) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Citigroup (C) closed at $142.99, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.15%.

The U.S. bank's stock has climbed by 15.36% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Citigroup in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 14, 2026. On that day, Citigroup is projected to report earnings of $2.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 32.14%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.15 billion, indicating a 6.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.68 per share and a revenue of $92.9 billion, representing changes of +34% and +9.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Citigroup. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Citigroup is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Citigroup's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.22. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 14.26.

We can also see that C currently has a PEG ratio of 0.63. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.08 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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