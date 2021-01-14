Citigroup (C) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Depending on who you ask, bank stocks aren’t expected to sustain the rally they’ve been on during the past several months, during which the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) (up 33% in six months) has outperformed the S&P 500 Index (up 19% in six months).

Citigroup (C) has been one of the key standouts during that span, rising almost 30%, including returns of more-than 10% just this past week alone. And when looking out over the past two-and-a-half months the shares have surged as high as 60%, rising from a low of $41 to recent high of $66. But has optimism run its course? The money center bank is set to report fourth quarter fiscal 2020 earnings results before the opening bell Friday.

Analysts aren’t expecting breathtaking numbers evidenced by the fact that consensus Q4 estimates for Citigroup, and those for the banking sector, are lower than their Q3 results. But there is still a lot to like with Citigroup, which has been, arguably, the most attractive bank stock in the U.S. over the past several quarters. Aside from progress on the vaccine front, the key Senate elections and Congress' confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's victory served as bullish signals for banks.

Citigroup management must nonetheless affirm to the market that its bullish thesis and growth projections are still intact. This is particularly important in a low-interest rate environment that has made it more challenging for banks to grow revenue. Among the major fundamental topics the market must reconcile: What will inflation in a post-COVID banking environment look like? Will inflation be higher or lower than in previous cycles? These will determine how Citigroup conducts business, whether profitably, in the next several quarters.

For the three months that ended December, analysts expect the New York-based bank to earn $1.33 per share on revenue of $16.68 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earning were $2.15 per share on revenue of $18.38 billion. For the full year, earnings are projected to decline 47% year over year to $4.23 per share, while full-year revenue of $74.41 billion would rise 0.2% year over year.

While some investors have grown concerned about a global growth slowdown, which could impact Citigroup given the bank’s global reach, the management has worked to reduce its high-risk and illiquid assets. These moves have revived Citigroup’s revenue and its return on equity. What’s more, as the economy starts to fully open with the help of the vaccine distribution, Citigroup’s net interest income will trend higher as it benefits from sustained growth in loans and deposits.

In the third quarter, Citigroup beat on both the top and bottom lines as the bank’s credit costs from the pandemic stabilized. The bank delivered Q3 EPS of $1.40 per share, which easily surpassed the 93 cents per share analysts were looking for. Q3 revenue was also impressive, coming in at $17.3 billion, above the expected $17.2 billion. Revenue were driven by strong trading revenues within the bank’s fixed income and equities segment which also topped expectations.

These improved metrics, combined with the bank’s efforts to increase operating efficiency via strategic cost reductions, are certainly paying dividends. On Friday the market will want to see whether these trend can continue.

