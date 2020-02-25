Markets
C

Citigroup Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for C

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $71.45, changing hands as low as $69.00 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Citigroup Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $60.05 per share, with $83.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.69. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular