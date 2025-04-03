Citigroup Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for C

In trading on Thursday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $67.99, changing hands as low as $64.53 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $53.51 per share, with $84.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.05. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

