Citigroup Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for C

In trading on Friday, shares of Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.90, changing hands as high as $49.43 per share. Citigroup Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of C shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, C's low point in its 52 week range is $40.005 per share, with $54.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.63. The C DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

